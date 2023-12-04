Former MSNBC contributor rips network for canceling Mehdi Hasan's show: 'Careful not to become DNC-TV'

A former MSNBC contributor ripped the cable channel for canceling Mehdi Hasan's Sunday evening show in a column published on Monday and said the left-wing media outlet was becoming the "television arm of Democratic Party leadership."

Perry Bacon Jr., a liberal Washington Post columnist, called on MSNBC to reinstate Hasan's show in a column headlined, "MSNBC should be careful not to become DNC-TV."

"The network should reverse its decision on Hasan and make clear that it embraces progressive criticism of President Biden and other Democratic leaders," he wrote.

MSNBC announced it would be canceling Hasan's weekend show and streaming program on Friday.

Bacon Jr. noted that Hasan's show was "not a ratings blockbuster," and wrote that Hasan "is fairly left-leaning but not a partisan Democrat."

"MSNBC had a lot of reasons to keep Hasan as a host and no obvious ones to remove him," he added.

Bacon argued that MSNBC was boosting staffers who are more aligned with the Democratic Party.

"But sidelining Hasan, one of the network’s most frequent critics of the Democrats, while boosting staffers most aligned with the official party, communicates to other MSNBC personnel that the way to succeed at the network is to be a party loyalist and that dissent could be a career risk," he continued.

"The best version of a left-leaning news network would be one where guests agree that Trump should not be president again but are free to debate basically everything else, from the United States’ role in Gaza to whether Biden is running a flawed reelection campaign," Bacon wrote.

"A pro-Democrats network is fine. MSNBC should make sure it doesn’t become MSDNC," he continued.

Democrats in Congress, including "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., criticized the move by MSNBC as well.

"It is deeply troubling that MSNBC is canceling his show amid a rampant rise of anti-Muslim bigotry and suppression of Muslim voices. Anyone who cares about free expression should be concerned," Omar posted on social media.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., argued it was "bad optics" for MSNBC.

"It is bad optics for MSNBC to cancel @mehdirhasan's show right at a time when he is vocal for human rights in Gaza with the war ongoing," Khanna wrote. "As a strong supporter of free speech, MSNBC owes the public an explanation for this decision. Why would they choose to do this now?"

MSNBC staffers are also frustrated by the decision, as one MSNBC insider told Fox News Digital that there was a "deep disappointment."

"Across the board [at the network], there's deep disappointment at this. People there do operate in some awe of him, whether you agree with him or not. The guy’s brave, the guy says what is on his mind," an MSNBC insider told Fox News Digital.

Fox News' David Rutz and Brian Flood contributed to this report.