Former Labor Sec. Robert Reich asks if Gov. DeSantis’ last name is ‘officially a synonym for fascist’

Robert Reich, who served as Secretary of Labor during the Clinton administration and is currently a Professor of Public Policy at University of California, Berkley, expressed interest on Tuesday in making the last name of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis an official synonym for "fascist."

Reich is not the first left-wing person to dub the governor a fascist. It has become a more common occurrence as DeSantis has increased his national profile, some think with an eye toward running for the presidency in 2024.

"The View's" Sunny Hostin previously called DeSantis a "fascist and a bigot," MSNBC host Joy Reid call him "an authoritarian on the fascist spectrum," Democrat strategist Fernand Amandi said DeSantis is "what fascism and autocracy sounds like," and liberal commentator Nathan Schneider claimed "DeSantis is following in the footsteps of every fascist regime throughout history."

Reich joined the fray tweeting as Florida primary voting was underway, "Just wondering if ‘DeSantis’ is now officially a synonym for ‘fascist.’"

Reich, who once called for Democrats to physically assault Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for refusing to abolish the Senate's filibuster, was slammed for his comments on Twitter.

"That's the best you've got? Isn't this broken record getting old?" Tim Young, a conservative activist and Washington Times columnist wrote.

Gad Saad, a professor and author who has appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, tweeted, "And now, the unhinged hysteria moves from 'existential threat' Donald Trump to ‘fascist’ @GovRonDeSantis. The playbook is tiresome and grotesque."

Reich has been unafraid to take controversial stances on salient issues. On Wednesday, he heavily criticized CNN for firing Brian Stelter, insinuating in an op-ed that the decision was driven by "right wing billionaires." Reich has also advocated for former President Trump to be prosecuted in recent days.

Reich has also been critical of establishment Democrats, however. Last month, he wrote that President Biden is "too old to run again" for re-election.

DeSantis will face Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., in the general election for Florida governor in November.

Crist told Floridians on Wednesday after his primary win, "If you support the governor, keep supporting him. I don't want your vote," and said that those who do support DeSantis have "hate in [their] heart."

DeSantis is leading Crist in the race for governor, according to a poll conducted by the University of North Florida.