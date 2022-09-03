Former FBI special agent calls for a total overhaul of the agency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI special agent Stuart Kaplan said FBI Director Christopher Wray needs to step down and that the agency needs an overhaul of its headquarters on Saturday's "Unfiltered."

STUART KAPLAN: [Christopher Wray] is a prodigy of what was left over by the former director, Jim Comey. I've said it before, and I'm going to say it again, as hard as it is for me to say this. Jim Comey left a stench behind that continues to permeate since May of 2017, and Chris Wray, unfortunately, really had an opportunity to put the FBI back on track, and really what has happened is the wheels have fallen off and there needs to be a regime change.

But this time, not only do we need to have the director step down; we need a complete overhaul of the FBI headquarters. I've said it before, I'll say it again, the seventh floor — they need to come behind in a bulldozer and just clean house from top to bottom and retool it. I think there is, unfortunately, some oversight that needs to come in and get people back on track.

