Former DNI rips Biden on Iran Deal: He's willing to sit down and deal with a 'terrorist regime'

Biden is not putting America first, said former DNI John Ratcliffe

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe slams Biden for negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran on 'Hannity.'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe slammed President Biden for negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran Wednesday night on ‘Hannity’. Ratcliffe told Sean Hannity that Biden would rather sell out American national security and negotiate a deal with a "terrorist regime." 

JOHN RATCLIFFE: Joe Biden doesn't want to face the progressive left that won't let him go back on the policies that have taken away American energy independence, have strengthened Russia … part of this Iranian nuclear deal is partly about oil. It's about getting a deal so that sanctions can be lifted and 1 million to 1.2 million barrels of Iranian oil can get on the market to relieve worldwide prices. He'd rather sell out American national security, deal with as you said, you know, a terrorist regime that you know, our own intelligence community … You know, it's just simply about not putting America first. And you know, that's unfortunately what we continue to see from this Biden administration.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

