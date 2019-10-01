Former Democratic senator: 'Hard to imagine' voters choosing Biden as nominee amid 'unseemly' Ukraine allegations

Former Democratic Sen. Robert Torricelli told “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday that the Ukraine allegations will harm former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

“It is hard to imagine a Democratic primary electorate witnessing this spectacle of $50,000 a month to Hunter Biden, the contradictory information about whether there was consultation with him and his father, the rather unseemly view of this, that the Democratic primary electorate is going to decide this is our guy,” said Torricelli, D-N.J.

Earlier this month, Biden told Fox News in Iowa that he had never discussed his son’s foreign business dealings with him.

But a photo obtained by Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" showed Biden and his son Hunter golfing in the Hamptons with Devon Archer, who served on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings along with Hunter.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden said, pointing the finger at President Trump. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.”

Hunter Biden told The New Yorker magazine previously that he and his father had spoken “just once" about Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine.

“Nobody has a son who gets paid 50,000 a month in something which he has no experience, no background and you don’t discuss it,” said Torricelli, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1997 to 2003.

“Some of this is inexplicable,” he said, while also noting Biden is a friend of his.

A source close to Archer told Fox News the photo was taken in August 2014. Contemporaneous news reports indicate the vice president was in the Hamptons at the time.

“There is an element here of mutually assured destruction. As the country is now focused on the impact of the last 48 hours on Donald Trump, there has been very little attention of what’s the impact here of Joe Biden,” Torricelli said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.