Fox News Flash
Published

Former California officer 'lost everything' after left terrorized him and his family

Matthew Dages says he and his family have 'been put through the wringer in the name of justice'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Former La Mesa, Calif., police officer Matthew Dages said he "lost everything" after his reputation was tarnished Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Dages used a low level of force against a Black man who had allegedly assaulted the officer in May 2020. 

INDIANA WILL GET TO THE BOTTOM OF BLACK LIVES MATTER: STATE AG ROKITA

"I describe it to people that I've lost everything, to be honest," Dages said. "I've lost my career. My family was under this terror for the last year and a half now. Thankfully, we've come out victorious on that end. … And also on top of that, … my wife [and I] were set back about $100,000 in legal fees. So we've been put through the wringer in the name of justice."

Dages said he was forced to sell his house due to Black Lives Matter protesters marching by.

"It was terrifying for my whole family," he said. "It wasn't a safe place for me to be in or for my family to be anymore."

"You never think that your home is going to be somewhere that is going to be under attack," he added.

Former California officer still paying price for BLM chaos Video

Dages remains unemployed, he said.

"My focus is getting back into uniform, and that's something that I have [focused on] and still am doing," he concluded. "My wife and I are fighting to do that. We still are going through the court process to get me reinstated, to get my back pay, to get basically my life back and to really clear my name from any wrongdoing here."

