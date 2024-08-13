Expand / Collapse search
Former Biden adviser Susan Rice says Harris has been an 'integral architect' of the administration's agenda

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Susan Rice: ‘Bizarre and offensive’ to say VP wasn’t ‘integral architect’ of Biden-Harris agenda Video

Former Biden adviser Susan Rice insisted on MSNBC Tuesday Kamala Harris as an "integral" part of the policies pushed and enacted by the Biden administration.

Former Biden domestic policy adviser Susan Rice called the idea that Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't "a key part" of the current administration's policies "somewhat bizarre and offensive."

On MSNBC’s "Andrea Mitchell Reports" Tuesday, the host asked about Harris' reported plans to highlight "unfinished pieces of Biden's policies" as part of her campaign. 

"How important is it for her to find a way to differentiate herself from aspects of the Biden agenda? Maybe move the ball, put an emphasis on other things? How does she do that and still be loyal to the fact that she worked with Joe Biden?" Mitchell asked.

"I think it’s very important to remember that this has been the Biden-Harris agenda. Kamala Harris has been an integral architect and executor of the policies of the Biden-Harris administration," Rice said.

Susan Rice on MSNBCs "Andrea Mitchell Reports"

Former Biden adviser Susan Rice defended said Kamala Harris was "architect" of administration agenda on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" Tuesday. (MSNBC screenshot)

Rice, who also served as U.N. ambassador and National Security Advisor to President Obama, added how past Biden policies such as strengthening unions and raising the minimum wage were "elements of a policy framework that she devised as a key part of the Biden administration" and is likely "keen to see through to the finish line."

KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTERS UNSURE WHEN ASKED ABOUT VP'S POLICY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

"So, there will be important, as there should be, aspects of continuity in many policy areas. But of course, the vice president will outline her vision and where she sees opportunities to advance their collective agenda, the Biden-Harris collective agenda, and take it further forward. I think we all look forward to hearing that. 

"But this notion that she somehow doesn’t deserve credit for and isn’t part of and wasn’t an integral architect of the Biden-Harris administration agenda is not only false, it’s frankly somewhat bizarre and offensive," Rice said.

According to Real Clear Polling, Biden's approval ratings are in the 30s on the economy, foreign policy, immigration, inflation, crime and handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Rice said the VP was a key "architect" of the Biden-Harris administration's policies, which don't seem to be popular with the American public. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE SAYING THERE'S 'NO DAYLIGHT' BETWEEN BIDEN, HARRIS RIDICULED AS 'TRUMP CAMPAIGN AD'

Rice’s comments came after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday there was no "daylight" between Biden and Harris on policies.

"[Harris is] going to lay out her vision. But again, they've been aligned, you know, they've been aligned for the last three and a half years. There's not been any daylight," Jean Pierre said.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt jokingly thanked the White House for confirming how Harris "owns" the problems of the Biden administration.

"Thank you @PressSec for confirming: there is ‘no daylight’ between Kamala and Joe! Kamala owns the border crisis. Kamala owns inflation. Kamala owns the wars, chaos, and crime over the past 4 years," Leavitt wrote on X.

Biden and Harris

The White House was mocked by the Trump campaign after confirming there wasn't any daylight between Biden and Harris in terms of policies. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

In a comment to Fox News Digital Monday, Leavitt added, "Today, the Biden White House confirmed what the Kamala Harris refuses to admit: there is NO daylight between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Kamala owns the illegal immigration crisis that continues to rage on our southern border; and Kamala owns the inflation crisis that has made food, rent, and gas unaffordable. Electing Kamala would be like hiring the thief who robbed your house to put new locks on the door. Kamala created this mess – she cannot be trusted to clean it up."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.