Carville calls on Democrats to 'unilaterally' pack Supreme Court, create new blue states 'to save democracy'

James Carville urged adding Puerto Rico and District of Columbia as states, expanding SCOTUS to 13

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Carville says Dems must use next victory to force Puerto Rican, DC statehood and expand SCOTUS Video

Carville says Dems must use next victory to force Puerto Rican, DC statehood and expand SCOTUS

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville called on Democrats to take advantage of their next victory in unprecedented ways, using it to entrench their power and "save" American democracy.

Democratic strategist James Carville urged on Wednesday that Democrats open "Pandora’s Box" and execute multiple controversial power grabs to "save democracy," including establishing a permanent electoral majority the next time they gain power. 

"The Democrats talk about democracy – the importance of democracy and preserving democracy and saving democracy," Carville said. "Well, the truth of the matter is, people are right when they say this democracy is really imperfect." 

Carville listed several perceived imbalances in the current system, including Texas attempting to redraw its congressional districts. He argued that if Democrats can pull off a resounding victory in 2028 – winning the presidency, the Senate, and the House – they should use it to enshrine their power in unprecedented ways.

James Carville sits for a portrait

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville. ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

"They are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia states," Carville said. 

"They're going to have to do it. They're just going to have to do it. And they may have to expand the [Supreme Court] to 13 members," he said.

While he once would have viewed such actions as politically risky, Carville argued that the Democrats have no other choice in this era of President Donald Trump.

"Any of those things in isolation I would be skeptical about. I would be cautious about. I would say, 'Well, I don't know if that's the greatest idea in the world, you're opening Pandora's Box,’" he said. "If you want to save democracy, I think you got to do all of those things because we just are moving further and further away from being anything close to democracy."

James Carville and President Trump

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned that new methods must be used to take back America from people like Trump.  (Getty Images)

Carville said he was unsure if "it's something that they should talk about during the campaign," but argued it should be a day one priority once Democrats are elected. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.