Former adviser to Boris Johnson says the prime minister went 'woke' and 'forgot he's a conservative'

Former adviser to Boris Johnson Thomas Corbett-Dillon shared his thoughts on why the U.K. prime minister announced his resignation Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION

THOMAS CORBETT-DILLON: The short of the story is that we elected Boris to be the British Trump. You know, he was going to shake up the system. He was going to deliver Brexit. He was going to stick it to the elites, but he very quickly got sucked in by the sort of globalist agenda. You know, he spent a lot of time sucking up to Macron and Merkel that he forgot he's a conservative. As you said, he went very hard on lockdown, very hard on vaccines. He became woke and then he fully signed up to this Greta Thunberg idea of the world is ending, which is not what the conservative people voted for.

