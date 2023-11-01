Florida becomes latest state to cut ties with American Library Association after 'Marxist' controversy

The state of Florida has announced it is cutting ties with the American Library Association (ALA) after the nonprofit weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding sexually explicit books found in schools.

The Division of Library and Information Services, which the Florida Department of State oversees, has issued a new rule that forbids any grant activities linked to the ALA this year. The decision includes state chapters.

The state's ALA chapter, the Florida Library Association (FLA), said a memo from state officials claimed the decision was made in response to "scrutiny" related to "the use of public funds to support these organizations."

"FLA believes that this limitation will hurt Florida libraries' ability to serve our residents," Jenny Abdelnour, executive director of the FLA, wrote in an email sent to members following the rule change.

'MARXIST LESBIAN' AMERICAN LIBRARY ASSOCIATION HEAD SAYS CONSERVATIVE BOOK BANS ARE ‘ATTACKS ON CHILDREN'

The announcement from Florida officials comes after Collier County, Citrus County and Hernando County canceled memberships with the ALA.

Florida has passed numerous laws around education that have drawn both applause and scrutiny.

Governor Ron DeSantis, over the summer, signed a new state law that requires schools to chronicle all books available to students. If a book draws a complaint that claims the books could be considered pornographic, harmful to minors or depicts sexual activity, it must be removed until educators review the materials.

AMERICAN LIBRARY ASSOCIATION PUSHES 'INTERSECTIONALITY,' LGBTQ BOOKS TARGETING CHILDREN AT ANNUAL CONFERENCE

A growing number of Republican lawmakers have criticized the ALA in recent months and several states have severed ties with the 150-year-old organization.

Alabama, Wyoming, Missouri, Montana and Texas have also ended their affiliation with the nonprofit.

In Texas, the state's Library & Archives Commission (TSLAC) reportedly decided to leave the ALA after Republican Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison called out the group for pushing "dangerous Marxist ideology" on Texans and their children.

GROUP OF BOOK SELLERS, PUBLISHERS FILE LAWSUIT IN ATTEMPT TO BLOCK TEXAS BOOK BAN OVER SEXUAL CONTENT RATINGS

The concern over "Marxist ideology" appeared to stem from comments made by ALA President Emily Drabinski shortly after she was elected in 2022.

"I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary," Drabinski wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. "I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity! And my mom is SO PROUD. I love you mom."

Republicans also expressed concern about a "library bill of rights" found on the ALA website that, in part, opposes laws or policies that restrict access to library or school books based on age.

The ALA did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.