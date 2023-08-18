Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

Texas cutting ties with American Library Association over accusations of group's 'Marxist ideology': Report

GOP Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison celebrated after Texas State Library & Archives Commission left ALA

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Judy Blume denounces ‘very scary’ ‘book bans' on 'The View' Video

Judy Blume denounces ‘very scary’ ‘book bans' on 'The View'

Famous author Judy Blume warned about GOP book bans and abortion bans during an appearance on ABC’s "The View" Friday.

The Texas State Library & Archives Commission (TSLAC) reportedly decided to leave the American Library Association (ALA) after Republican Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison called out the ALA for pushing "dangerous Marxist ideology" on Texans and their children. 

"Less than one month after I requested the Texas State Library & Archives Commission to cut ties with the American Library Association," Harrison wrote in a statement, "I am excited to report that they just informed me they will not renew their contract with them!" 

"This is a win for all Texans, and I applaud the courageous and decisive decision by Chairwoman Martha Wong," Harrison continued. "Texas should be leading the fight against dangerous Marxist ideology – not subsidizing it with my constituents’ hard earned tax dollars. I’ll continue fighting to protect Texans from having their money weaponized against them, their values, and their children." 

GROUP OF BOOK SELLERS, PUBLISHERS FILE LAWSUIT IN ATTEMPT TO BLOCK TEXAS BOOK BAN OVER SEXUAL CONTENT RATINGS

The Texas state capitol

The Texas State Library & Archives Commission (TSLAC) reportedly decided to leave the American Library Association (ALA) after Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison called out the ALA for pushing "dangerous Marxist ideology" on Texans and their children.  (Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

Chairwoman Wong was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2020 and has also served "two terms in the Texas House," according to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies.

But Harrison had less praise for Emily Drabinski, whom he described as a "self-proclaimed ‘Marxist lesbian’ and member of the Democratic Socialists of America" in a letter from July that was addressed to Wong. 

"Taxpayer funded indoctrination has no place in Texas," Harrison wrote, "yet Ms. Drabinski has promised to radicalize the ALA to ‘advance a public agenda that puts organization for justice at the center of library work.’"

"The ALA works against parents by fighting to keep pornographic materials in public libraries under the guise of opposing ‘censorship,'" Harrison claimed. 

Greg Abbott

Chairwoman Wong was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2020 and has also served "two terms in the Texas House," according to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TEXAS COUNTY LEADERS CONSIDER SHUTTING DOWN PUBLIC LIBRARY RATHER THAN RETURNING CONTROVERSIAL BOOKS

Texas, like many other states in the country, have become part of the culture wars in the battle over what books should or shouldn’t be allowed in the classroom. 

In July, a group of booksellers and publishers filed a lawsuit to oppose a law that was signed by Abbott and intended to remove the "trash out of our schools." 

A book would be rated "sexually explicit" if the material is deemed offensive and not part of the required curriculum. Those books would be removed from school bookshelves. Critics of the Texas bill predicted when it was signed into law that the new standards would mostly likely be used to target materials dealing with LGBTQ+ subject matter.

TSLAC, the ALA and Drabinski did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Harrison also did not respond to a request for comment. 

bookshelf library

"The ALA works against parents by fighting to keep pornographic materials in public libraries under the guise of opposing ‘censorship,'" GOP Texas state Rep. Harrison claimed. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.