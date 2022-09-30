Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis joins 'Fox & Friends': 'Nothing left' in some areas after Hurricane Ian

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to discuss the state's road to recovery after Hurricane Ian, including the Florida Disaster Fund that has opened and has raised $12 million in the first 24 hours.

"We have 300 trucks in the affected areas as we speak, and they are chock-full of water, food, and supplies. We have two distribution points as we speak, going out with the National Guard," said DeSantis.

"So people are getting the food and supplies that they need. We are working very quickly to ensure that they have that. But going forward with this fund, what we really hope it's going to do is really help people who have lost everything.

HURRICANE IAN LIVE UPDATES HERE

DeSantis said her family will be, "with the people in Florida for as long as it takes for them to get their lives back because they are going through hell, frankly."

"A lot of these spots, other than a slab of concrete there's nothing left for these people, they're not sure what to return to."

DeSantis said some areas fared better than anticipated with regard to flooding, but homeowners still need a lot of help, including with roof repairs.

"They still have roofs that need to be repaired. So we have 100,000 tarps being deployed to that area, so we can be able to help them in the immediacy," said DeSantis.

"That's why we have those 300 tractor trailers full of supplies that are being deployed as we speak. We have tens of thousands of first responders on the ground ensuring that people are safe and secure. They're going house to house. They're going to go back in again today, as they've been actually doing all night to see what the needs are. And then again, this fund will help supplement the state's efforts."

DeSantis said there are ongoing rescue missions and distribution centers available to provide resources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The National Guard is on the ground in full force, in addition to tens of thousands of first responders. And they're going to be getting those resources out to the people in need."

DeSantis said the next phase in the disaster relief will be to provide warm meals.