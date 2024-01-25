Florida cutting Sociology as core higher education course sparks outrage: 'No evidentiary basis'

Florida’s move to cut sociology as a core requirement in the State University System prompted outrage from parts of the academic community and sociologists.

The Florida Board of Governors on Wednesday approved an amendment to replace Principles of Sociology with the Introductory Survey to 1877 in "core course options."

The Board stated that students will have the opportunity to take a "factual history course that focuses on the forces that shaped America as part of their general education course requirements."

They added that the course teaches a "historically accurate account of America’s founding, the horrors of slavery, the resulting Civil War, and the Reconstruction era."

However, the move prompted a backlash from academics, including the American Sociological Association [ASA].

ASA told Common Dreams that the move lacked an "evidentiary basis."

"There was no evidentiary basis for making this decision. In fact, the board rejected a proposal from one of the governors to table the vote while relevant data could be gathered," the ASA told Common Dreams.

They continued, "This decision seems to be coming not from an informed perspective, but rather from a gross misunderstanding of sociology as an illegitimate discipline driven by 'radical' and 'woke' ideology."

"To the contrary, sociology is the scientific study of social life, social change, and the social causes and consequences of human behavior, which are at the core of civic literacy and are essential to a broad range of careers," the association said. "Failure to prioritize the scientific study of the causes and consequences of human behavior is a failure of Florida's commitment to providing high-quality civics education and workforce readiness."

The American Association of University Professors posted on X that the "decision to remove sociology from Florida's core curriculum is a tragic blow to students’ intellectual freedom."

"It will prevent generations of students from being introduced to subject matter that is uniquely suited to address complex challenges," they said.

Academics responded to the Board’s move and one of them commented on Common Dreams.

"It's not surprising that people in power would actively suppress efforts to question their power and expose the dynamics underlying it," Heather Gautney told Common Dreams.

Gautney, a sociology professor at Fordham University, added that the Board’s move came at a time when society is "in such dire need of what sociology has to bring—systematic analysis, understanding, and policy solutions."

"What's surprising is the ease through which that suppression is happening today, apparently with the help of sociologists themselves in cities like Detroit," she continued.

Elizabeth Aranda, a Sociology professor at the University of South Florida, posted on X that the move would impact enrollment.

"Well, it’s done. Now all state colleges AND universities will be removing #sociology from the gen ed curriculum. Summer intro courses are now on hold anticipating tanking enrollments & grad student instructors are the first to be axed. Thanks #Florida."

The Board released a statement about the decision, saying it will have a "positive impact" on students' education.

"Florida’s students of our State University System will have the opportunity to learn about the creation and development of our nation as part of the core course options," said Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

This is the latest move under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his effort to address "woke" education.

The Board on Monday passed a measure that prohibits the use of state or federal funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs and related efforts in the Florida College System.