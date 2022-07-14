Florida becoming Republican haven for 'liberals who have been mugged by reality': Dave Rubin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former California resident Dave Rubin, who now lives in Florida, joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday to discuss the appeal of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and why more people from liberal states are moving to the Sunshine State and switching parties.

DAVE RUBIN: Everything, and I mean everything, that Gavin Newsom says is a lie. He's just covering up for his horrible governance. California is falling apart. Everyone knows it. The deficit, the crime, the homelessness. Okay? Everyone watching knows about all of that stuff. But it's all the people that are leaving. And when people leave, not only do they take their families and their resources, but they take a piece of the community with them. And I can tell you, living now here in the free state of Florida, instead of, you know, basically communist California, that all the Californians and plenty of New Yorkers, too, who I meet down here, most of them are what I would say are liberals who have been mugged by reality. They're mostly sort of moderate Democrats who saw what the Democrats have done with lockdowns and high taxes and everything else. And they've come down here, and they're voting different ways. In some ways he's [DeSantis] already acting as the president because we have a president who is obviously not doing particularly well, and then a bunch of people like Newsom and Pritzker and everything else who really just want power more than anything else.

