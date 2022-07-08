Flo Rida parties in FOX Square, introduces new single 'What a Night' to electrified crowd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hip hop star Flo Rida delivered an unforgettable concert in FOX Square Friday morning, performing several hits, as well as his new song "What a Night" at the " Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series ."

He spoke with "Fox & Friends" hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Rachel Campos-Duffy on stage before his performance.

When asked about the birth of his stage name, "Flo Rida," he said he came up with it when he was in ninth grade.

"I wasn't really too fond of having a nickname, so I spent like an hour with my DJ/barber coming up with the name," he said. "You know, he was just like, you know, every time someone asks you, can you rap, you know, they ask, can you, flow? And then me, I'm like a speed rapper. So at the same time, the "Rida" stood out for me."

Flo Rida said the best part of being a rap star is putting smiles on his fans' faces.

"Just being able to put smiles on, you know, my family. You guys are not fans, you're my family around the world," he enthused. "You know, just going out there and just bringing joy to everyone. It's a blessing."

The 42-year-old singer went on to perform his 2007 breakout single, "Low" and several others including "Whistle," "My House" and "Right Round" at Friday's Fox & Friends concert.

Flo Rida's latest single, "What a Night" is available on all streaming platforms.

