Is First Class for everyone? This guy may have the answer

Brian Kelly started "The Points Guy" to help people maximize their credit card points and miles for better travel experiences.

"My passion is helping people maximize their points and miles so they can travel better," Kelly told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview.

The Points Guy is a website that helps travelers expand on their experiences and also get tips on all things travel. Aside from airplane miles and credit card points, the website answers any questions travelers may have so they can feel prepared and encouraged to travel.

Kelly's passion for travel and his interest in maximizing points began as a kid in the 1990s.

"My dad got a job for a startup. We lived outside of Philadelphia. And so he would travel from Philadelphia to LA every other week. So, while it was tough on us as kids that he couldn't make every basketball game, the silver lining of it all is that he got a lot of frequent flyer miles. So when I was 12 years old, he challenged me, 'Hey, if you can figure out how to use these miles, our family of six would go on vacation for free.'"

Kelly decided that the family would visit the Cayman Islands, after being inspired by the book "The Firm" by John Grisham.

Fast-forward to 2010, when Kelly began The Points Guy as a blog that expanded into a company with staff around the world. Kelly started The Points Guy after utilizing points throughout college and young adult life and getting experiences like first-class airplane seats by using frequent flyer miles, even while on a tight budget.

"While we still focus a lot on points and credit cards, we cover everything travel, from cruises to theme parks. We want to let travelers get the most out of their experience. So if there are smart ways to book things, to get discounts, to get cheap fares-- And I also like to think, you know, in general, we're giving life tips, whether it's loyalty programs or credit cards. We empower consumers to understand the ecosystem that they're operating in," Kelly said.

Kelly wrote the book "How To Win At Travel" to help answer the range of questions travelers may have, from travel tips to even grappling with anxiety.

"It's been 15 years since I started The Points Guy," he said. "And while we've helped millions and millions of people get value out of the system, there's still so many people who are overwhelmed. Now there's almost too much information in social media and online, where it can be very difficult for someone who's new to this to approach it in a way that makes sense. So I wrote ‘How To Win At Travel’ to be that on-ramp guide to people who want to do more in travel."

"Playing the points game isn't just about travel. It's about investing in your own personal financial success," he said.

