Media

Final version of AP African American studies course ditches CRT, leaves in Kaepernick, Black feminism

The course still includes concepts about 'systemic oppression' and 'intersectionality'

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: Here's what's wrong with the AP African American course Video

Jesse Watters: Here's what's wrong with the AP African American course

'The Five' co-hosts discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defending his state's rejection of an AP course on African-American studies. 

The latest revision of the College Board’s controversial AP African American studies course is reportedly ditching the heavy focus on critical race theory and LGBTQ issues but keeping content on Black feminism and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s anti-police protest.

The final version of the College Board’s curriculum for the high school class was unveiled Wednesday following nearly a year of friction between the organization and Florida’s Department of Education over what was legally suitable to be taught in state classrooms. 

The original versions of the curriculum contained "woke" subjects that were deemed unfit for instruction in Florida schools.

Protesters slamming Gov. DeSantis over his criticism of Black course

The College Board released the final revised version of its controversial AP African American Studies course on Wednesday. (Alicia Devine /Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

With support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., the state’s DOE compelled the College Board to cut much of the content associated with Black Lives Matter, the queer experience and other controversial issues in order for it to be allowed in state classrooms. 

Prior to the revisions, DeSantis mused, "This course on Black history, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now, who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda."

In its statement announcing the revision, the College Board acknowledged the turbulent political process to get the curriculum approved. 

"Amid intense public debate over this course, College Board asked subject-matter experts in the AP Program, scholars, and experienced AP teachers to revisit the course, consider the vast field of African American Studies, and determine the content required for a course reflective of the student experience in an introductory, college-level course," it said. 

According to reports, the recently unveiled final revision does away with portions of its content, including most of its LGBTQ content and all of its lessons on CRT and structural racism.

Dr. Waters speaking about course

Dr. Brandi Waters speaks at College Board "AP African American Studies" activation during the 21st Annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 09, 2023 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Nick Hunt/Getty Images for MVAAFF)

However, the course will include what some critics might deem controversial, such as mentions of "systemic oppression" and "systemic marginalization," which are related to CRT.

It also gives educators the option to teach about the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020, the cultural moment that originally inspired the creation of the course.

The course also covers terms like "intersectionality," which describes how the combination of one’s race, gender, sexual preference and other identities affect their place in the world.

Other content featured in the course includes lessons on how Black women dealt with sexual violence while enslaved and covers Black athletes, including Kaepernick and his kneeling at NFL games in protest of police brutality against African Americans. 

Florida Dem Bill Proctor criticizes 'off-course' AP African-American studies course: 'Not primetime ready' Video

Lead author and program manager of the course’s framework Brandi Waters said in a statement, "This course is a vibrant introduction to a dynamic field that offers a broader perspective. It invites students to develop analytical skills while examining African Americans’ wide-ranging experiences, contributions, and creativity, and the impact of the broader African diaspora on the world we live in."

She added, "This is the course I wish I had in high school. I hope every interested student has the opportunity to take it."

DeSantis' office and the College Board have yet to respond for comment on the updated course.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 