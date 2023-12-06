Charlamagne Tha God mocks Democrats for Trump's rise: You called every Republican before him a fascist

"The Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God mocked Democrats and the media panicking over a second Donald Trump term, saying that people were "tuning out" their pleas because of their history of overzealous warnings about Republican candidates.

"I know we're all blaming Republicans for a potential Trump comeback, but it's not all on them. It's on Democrats too," Charlamagne began, while guest-hosting "The Daily Show" on Tuesday.

He criticized the alarmist media coverage surrounding the former president as no different than how other Republican candidates have been treated in years past.

"Every single election they say the Republican nominee is going to destroy America," the guest host said. "They said it about Mitt Romney. Mitt Romney! At this point, Romney is just a reusable grocery bag away from being a Democrat," he joked.

MEDIA PANIC OVER POSSIBLE TRUMP SECOND TERM GROWS WITH WARNINGS OF ‘DICTATORSHIP,’ DYSTOPIA

Charlamagne predicted liberals would say GOP candidate Nikki Haley would "end democracy" if she won the nomination too.

"The problem is, Trump actually will. But people are tuning it out, because Democrats have been crying ‘fascist’ for so long," he said.

"Fascism" became a favorite term used by the left in recent years. A Fox News tally from 2022 found MSNBC evoked fascism, or used the term "fascist," 1,614 times from the start of the year through Oct. 23, 2022.

ATLANTIC, TOP NEWSPAPERS, MSNBC LAUNCH CAMPAIGN AGAINST SECOND TRUMP TERM

In recent weeks, there has been a flurry of reports warning about the former president ending American democracy and running the country under a "dictatorship" if he wins the next election.

The Washington Post's editor-at-large Robert Kagan wrote that a second Trump term would be a "clear path to dictatorship" in a widely-read piece last week.

"In just a few years, we have gone from being relatively secure in our democracy to being a few short steps, and a matter of months, away from the possibility of dictatorship," he predicted.

During a town hall with Fox News' host Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Trump responded to concerns he would run the country under a "dictatorship."

After being asked to pledge to "never abuse power as retribution against anybody," the former president responded, "Except for day one. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill."

Hannity remarked, "that's not retribution," with Trump quipping back, "I love this guy, he says, 'you're not going to be a dictator are you?'"

"I said, 'No, no, no, other than day one," Trump added. "We're closing the border and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator."

Hannity said that it sounded like what Trump was saying was that he would go back to his first-term policies, to which the former president agreed.

Fox News' David Rutz, Houston Keene and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.