Filmmaker Adam McKay predicts 'Wicked' will be banned because of 'right wing' propaganda

Filmmaker Adam McKay said on Monday that America "has never been more right wing and propagandized" after predicting that the film "Wicked" would eventually get canceled.

"On a pure storytelling level Wicked Part 1 is right up there as one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made," McKay posted on X.

He added, "I know Part 2 swings back to the center a bit but Part 1 is nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, propaganda."

"Wicked" hit theaters in November and so far has been a box office success, easily surpassing its $145 million budget. The first installment of the two-part stage musical film adaptation made over $500 million. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda.

The second installment is set to release next year in November.

"What’s really striking about Wicked Part 1 is that it’s coming out NOW when America has never been more right wing and propagandized," McKay said.

He added, "And yes, I know the theatrical production and the book are much older so part of the timing is a coincidence but still…"

Someone replied to McKay’s post, thanking him for the "alternative perspective."

"Really? Wow! I'm sorry I didn't even think of seeing it when it was showing here in Dublin. It just looked like more American fantasy, franchise-wringing and CGI fare to me. I'll have to see it when it gets to streaming. Thanks for the alternative perspective."

"I think you’ll be shocked. If America keeps going on the track it is I wouldn’t be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years," he replied.

"Wicked" part one will be available to stream on Peacock in December 2024 or early 2025.

McKay has previously been open about his left-leaning politics and is a frequent commentator on American politics. The prolific director in recent years championed progressive causes and has donated millions of dollars to fight climate change .

"The Big Short" director went on a tear against the Democratic Party in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's victory in November, declaring he's ditching the party for good.