Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Filmmaker Adam McKay predicts 'Wicked' will be banned because of 'right wing' propaganda

'If America keeps going on the track it is, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years,' says 'Big Short' director

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
'Wicked' star falls during premiere Video

'Wicked' star falls during premiere

‘Wicked’ star Ethan Slater is seen slipping and falling during the London premiere of the film.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Filmmaker Adam McKay said on Monday that America "has never been more right wing and propagandized" after predicting that the film "Wicked" would eventually get canceled.

"On a pure storytelling level Wicked Part 1 is right up there as one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made," McKay posted on X.

NEW TV SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING IN 2025: WHERE TO WATCH AND CATCH UP ON PRIOR SEASONS

He added, "I know Part 2 swings back to the center a bit but Part 1 is nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, propaganda."

Adam McKay

Writer/Producer Adam McKay attends the 25th annual UCLA School of Theater Film and Television Film Festival Screenwriters Showcase, honoring Adam McKay at UCLA James Bridges Theatre on June 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

"Wicked" hit theaters in November and so far has been a box office success, easily surpassing its $145 million budget. The first installment of the two-part stage musical film adaptation made over $500 million. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda.

The second installment is set to release next year in November. 

7 SHOWS RETURNING AND PREMIERING THIS WINTER (AND WHERE TO WATCH THEM)

"What’s really striking about Wicked Part 1 is that it’s coming out NOW when America has never been more right wing and propagandized," McKay said.

He added, "And yes, I know the theatrical production and the book are much older so part of the timing is a coincidence but still…"

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024, in London, England.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Someone replied to McKay’s post, thanking him for the "alternative perspective."

"Really? Wow! I'm sorry I didn't even think of seeing it when it was showing here in Dublin. It just looked like more American fantasy, franchise-wringing and CGI fare to me. I'll have to see it when it gets to streaming. Thanks for the alternative perspective."

"I think you’ll be shocked. If America keeps going on the track it is I wouldn’t be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years," he replied.

"Wicked" part one will be available to stream on Peacock in December 2024 or early 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McKay has previously been open about his left-leaning politics and is a frequent commentator on American politics. The prolific director in recent years championed progressive causes and has donated millions of dollars to fight climate change.

Idina Menzel in a black gown stands next to Cynthia Erivo in a green latex dress next to Ariana Grande in a checkered pink and white dress and Kristin Chenoweth gold mini dress

(L-R) Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.   (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"The Big Short" director went on a tear against the Democratic Party in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's victory in November, declaring he's ditching the party for good.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn