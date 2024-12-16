New TV shows and movies coming in 2025: Where to watch and catch up on prior seasons

2025 is an exciting year for TV shows and movies! From crime dramas to reality shows and action-packed movies, there’s something everyone will love in the new year.

Must-watch movies like the new "Jurassic World" and "Captain America" will hit the big screen in a few months, while popular shows like "Criminal Minds," "The Rookie" and "Suits: LA" will be released on streaming services soon.

To catch up on all your favorite shows and movies, sign-up for streaming services like Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu and Disney+, among others.

Shows coming out in 2025

A hilarious crime drama featuring Nathan Fillion is coming to an end in 2025. Season 7, the show’s last season, will premier January 7. You can binge all six of the prior seasons on Hulu, with plans starting at $9.99 per month.

The show features Nathan Fillion, a contractor turned cop after experiencing a bank robbery. Fillion is by far the oldest rookie the LAPD has had, making for a complex relationship with his fellow officers and criminals he runs into on a day-to-day basis.

One of the most entertaining shows on MTV is back for season four! "Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship" is a show about exactly what it sounds like: people who feel like they’re hidden in their relationships confront their partners and, typically, some juicy secrets are revealed.

You can catch up on the riveting two previous seasons and watch the upcoming premiere of season four with a Paramount+ subscription. Plans start at $7.99 per month, but you can add SHOWTIME for $12.99 per month.

"Sepcial Forces" challenges celebrities' physical and mental strength by putting them through the rigorous training special forces operatives in the military have gone through. Led by members of elite armed forces around the world, celebrities must take on terrifying and difficult tasks or risk getting kicked off the show.

Past celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Tom Sandoval, Dwight Howard, Jamie Lynn Spears and many more have been featured in the show. "Special Forces" comes back on January 8 on FOX. You can watch it and catch up on the last few seasons with a Hulu subscription, Apple TV or on Sling TV.

The terrifying 90s book series made for kids is back in television form. Season two of "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" returns on January 10. The lead is well known actor, David Schwimmer (aka, Ross from "Friends").

You can watch season one of "Goosebumps" and catch the latest season on Hulu or Disney+. And yes, the show is made for kids, just like the original! Although it’s only recommended for kids ages 12+.

The original "Suits" was a hugely popular hit about a man who fakes his way into becoming a high-powered lawyer. The spinoff, "Suits: LA" follows former New York attorney, Ted Black. He moves to Hollywood and starts an entertainment law firm where he, and his employees, work with some truly unique clients.

The new series premiers on February 23. You can stream the original "Suits" series and tune in to "Suits: LA" with a Peacock subscription.

The dark, dramatic series, "The Handmaid's Tale" is back for its final season in the spring of 2025. No official date has been announced, but you can stream the entire six prior seasons on Hulu. The new season will also be available on Hulu when it’s released.

Based on the book written by Margaret Atwood, the series is set in a dystopian New England setting in a state known as the Republic of Gilead, which has overthrown the United States government. In the new government, certain women are forced to be handmaid’s, or surrogates for elite families who want children.

Fans of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" will be thrilled to know that season three of the show is set to come out in 2025, although no exact release date has been announced yet. The spinoff of the original "Criminal Minds" focuses on the Behavioral Analysis Unit’s work to catch a ring of serial killers that emerged during the pandemic.

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" can be streamed on Paramount+. You can also watch the entire original series on Hulu and part of the series for free on PlutoTV.

Movies coming out in 2025

A live action "Lilo & Stitch" is hitting the theaters on May 23, 2025! The new movie follows the original closely. Stitch is an alien who, through a series of events, ends up being adopted by Lilo and her older sister. Adventures ensue as the family learns about acceptance, love and the true meaning of what it means to be a family.

You can watch the original "Lilo & Stitch" on Disney+, as well as the Lilo & Stitch TV series featuring a whole new cast of aliens.

The newest addition to the Marvel universe, "Captain America: Brave New World" will be in theaters on Valentine’s Day in 2025. The movie follows Sam Wilson (Captain America) as he finds himself at the center of a major internation incident. Captain America and his friends must find the true masterminds behind the incident and take them down.

The entire Marvel universe is available on Disney+. Plans for Disney+ start at $10.99 per month, but you can include add-ons for an additional monthly fee.

One of the oldest Disney movies is coming back in a big way. "Disney’s Snow White" is a reimagined, live-action version of the original "Snow White". It features major names like Gal Gadot and is focused on Snow White being a heroine, a major change compared to the original movie.

This version of the film is coming to theaters on March 21st. In the meantime, you can watch the original movie and all of other Disney’s most popular originals on Disney+.

Another addition to "Jurassic Park" is set to come out on July 2, 2025. "Jurassic World Rebirth" stars an all new cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, among others. It takes place five years after the events of "Jurassic World Dominion" and follows an expedition sent to receive medical samples from the few remaining dinosaurs. These samples hold the key to a life-saving drug for humankind.

The original "Jurassic Park" movies can be streamed on Peacock, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Those who can’t wait for the next part of the hit movie, "Wicked" will have to wait until November 21, 2025. "Wicked: Part Two" continues where the last movie left off and follows Elphaba and Galinda as their friendship grows and is put to the test.

The first part of "Wicked" will be available to stream on Peacock at some point in December 2024 or early 2025.