'Fiddler on the Roof' star Chaim Topol lived double life as Mossad agent, family says following his death

101Israeli actor Chaim Topol, known for his iconic role of Tevye in the film " Fiddler on the Roof ," led a double life as a secret operative for the Mossad, his family said.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who died last month at the age of 87, was reportedly involved in "secret missions" for the Mossad spy agency's London branch throughout his acting career, his family claimed in a bombshell new interview with Israeli publication Haaretz.

"I don’t know exactly what the appropriate definition is for the missions and duties he performed. But what is clear is that Dad was involved in secret missions on behalf of the Mossad," Topol's son Omar told the paper.

Topol’s widow Galia, who he met while serving in the Israeli Army in the 1950s, told Haaretz that her husband would travel on various secretive trips abroad throughout their marriage. His children reportedly remember him packing a small Minox camera and a tiny spool tape-recorder but were unaware of their father's reason for the trip.

The Times of Israel reported that Topol bought an apartment in London and frequently visited the Israeli embassy and according to his son, had regular encounters with a member of the Mossad branch operating in the British capital.

His family said his point of contact for intelligence missions was his close friend, Mossad officer Peter Zvi Malkin, one of the four agents credited for capturing Nazi Adolf Eichmann, a central architect of the Holocaust.

Topol "was a kind of cover for Tzvika’s [Malkin] operations," Galia said, adding that Malkin would visit their London home by sneaking in through the backyard.

"He would come to London and live with us when he needed to," Adi said. "Father would help Zvika with all kinds of things he wanted to check — such as an access point, recording programs and security arrangements."

The Times of Israel reported that Topol used his international status to visit countries where Israel had no local presence, such as China and the Soviet Union. The famed actor reportedly brought "sensitive equipment" to many locations during his travels, the outlet reported.

Israeli attorney Uri Slonim, who represented the Israeli government in efforts to obtain information about missing Israeli solider following the Lebanon War, recalled working with Topol in the 1980's.

"The goal was to get good information about our captives and missing persons. It was usually in countries with which we had no ties. We tried to get information from every possible source," Slonim told The Times of Israel.

Slonim said that Topol leveraged his international connections which included ties to European antique dealers who would also trade with Syrian government and army officials.

After he died, his daughter Adi was apprehensive about going through the boxes in her father’s London apartment, telling Haaretz she feared she would find "secret listening devices and hidden cameras."

"What always motivated Chaimkeh [Topol] were ants in his pants, adventure and courage," Galia said. "Therefore, no one was more suitable than him to be involved even in issues that are not discussed."

Raised in Tel Aviv and revered as a top actor in Israel, Topol appeared in over 30 movies across the Jewish state and the United States. He earned two Golden Globe Awards, one for the role of Tevye in the 1971 film production of "Fiddler on the Roof" – which earned him international fame. He originated the role on London's West End in 1967. He was additionally nominated for a Tony Award when he revisited the part in the 1991 Broadway revival.

The "If I Was a Rich Man" star also appeared in several television miniseries , including "War and Remembrance," "Queenie" and "The Winds of War." He also had roles in the James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only" and in "Flash Gordon."

In 2015, Israel celebrated 67 years of independence, honoring Topol with the Israel Prize for his lifetime achievements.

One year earlier, the University of Haifa gave Topol an honorary degree, recognizing his cultural impact for more than 50 years.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Issac Herzog expressed their sorrow following Topol's death last month, calling him a "contribution to Israeli culture that will continue to exist for generations."

Topol's cause of death was not revealed, but his son told Israeli press last year that his father was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. He died in Tel Aviv on March 8, 2023.

