Feminist writer on MSNBC trashes White conservative women for 'voting against their interest'

Feminist author Jill Filipovic blamed White conservative women for "voting against their interests" while on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection," Saturday.

Host Tiffany Cross set up her White, liberal panel to attack White Republican women for making the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, possible.

Cross asked Filipovic why White women voted against "their interest" by voting for Republican presidential candidates who sought to undermine abortion rights.

"Republican voting White women most certainly they helped pave the way for abortion rights to be obliterated," Cross said, before asking, "So why do you think the bulk of this group stays loyal to a party that does not serve their interest?"

Filipovic praised White Democrat women for pursuing a higher education rather than marriage or children. "They vote in their own interest," she touted. But she chided conservative "traditional" women as taking "the safer" route to be respected by society rather than "having to go out at it, on your own."

"What you see on the conservative side, women who tend to vote for people like Donald Trump, despite sexual assault allegations and do in fact vote against the interests of women more broadly, I think, is a sense, that being in a traditional— being respected for being a traditional woman is safer, is better, then having to go out at it, on your own," she said.

In a Twitter thread last month, Filipovic attacked the traditional nuclear family as a terrible structure for women that made men more sexist.

The leaked draft opinion penned by Supreme Court Justice Alito sent the liberals in the media into a frenzy, with some justifying the protests outside the justices' homes.

One MSNBC guest said Sunday that she wanted to "make sweet love" to whomever leaked the document, and joked she'd "joyfully abort" her fetus if she got pregnant.