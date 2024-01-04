UN Women group crowns pro-Palestinian transgender woman to be their 'champion,' sparking outrage

The United Kingdom wing of U.N. Women faced backlash after announcing that a pro-Palestinian transgender model would be its "champion" of women.

Munroe Bergdorf was selected as the first U.N. Women U.K. Champion in November. However, 17 women's groups took notice and penned an open letter Jan. 2 expressing concern about the appointment.

"The female population of the UK is more than 33 million, yet you have ignored every one of us and chosen a male," the letter, addressed to U.N. Women executive director Sima Bahous, the U.N. Women executive committee and the U.N. Women U.K. Committee, said.

The letter was signed by groups such as Fair Play For Women, LGB Alliance, Sex Matters and Women’s Declaration International – U.K.

"Munroe Bergdorf’s well-publicized activism is not pro-women," the letter continued.

Other critics, such as Douglas Murray, blasted the main U.N. Women group for yet another example of bad decision-making by the international body.

"Seems to be this group has a problem with... reality," Murray said on Talk TV. Murray also raised concern about how U.N. Women dragged its feet for nearly two months before explicitly condemning Hamas' brutal rape of women.

Bergdorf, a pro-Palestinian activist who has posted messages such as "Gays 4 Gaza," "Dykes for a free Palestine," and "Queers for Palestine," has called for a "ceasefire," an end to Israel's national security response to Hamas' terrorist attack and invasion on Oct. 7.

The qualifications for becoming a "champion" for U.N. Women U.K. included, "someone who has made incredible contributions to gender equality and the rights of women, girls."

"Working with the U.N. has been a personal ambition and dream of mine. It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly," Bergdorf said in the interview with Attitude. "I will use this role to further advocate for the progress, safety, inclusion and empowerment of ALL women and girls, of all communities and identities."

"I will continue to draw attention to the systemic and social impact of misogyny, transphobia and gender-based inequality within the UK – In order to help provide data and insight that contributes to forming tangible methods of tracking and countering it," Bergdorf added.

U.N. Women U.K. didn't immediately respond for comment.