FEMA chief cautions Americans not to get tested for coronavirus without symptoms

FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor said on Tuesday that there is a high demand for personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing.

“If you don’t have symptoms, don’t get a test because every unnecessary test takes away from my effort to get those critical supplies in the hands of hospitals and medical professionals,” Gaynor told “Fox & Friends.”

Meanwhile, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made good on his promise to deliver ventilators to aid in the coronavirus pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

"I told you a few days ago that he was likely to have 1,000 ventilators this week," Newsom said at a Monday press conference, adding the ventilators arrived in Los Angeles and that Musk was working with the hospital association to get the equipment out. "It was a heroic effort."

On March 18, the World Health Organization noted it was talking to a number of different countries, including China, to ramp up medical supplies, including ventilators, Reuters reported. The news outlet added that General Motors and Ford, two of Musk's competitors in the automobile industry, were talking with the Trump administration to aid in producing medical equipment.

Gaynor discouraged asymptomatic people from trying to get tested.

“You’re cutting against our efforts and we need every American, every single American, to participate in this. It’s just not the other guy doing it, it’s just you doing it," he stressed.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.