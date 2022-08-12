FBI's lack of transparency on Trump raid 'may be the first step to tyranny': Trump's lawyer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Lindsey Halligan called the FBI’s lack of transparency about its raid on Trump’s home perhaps "the first step to tyranny" Friday on "Hannity."

FBI RAID ON TRUMP LATEST PROOF OF DEMOCRAT WAR ON RULE OF LAW

HALLIGAN: President Trump, to my understanding, declassified everything. The FBI's withholding of information and lack of transparency is crazy. It's honestly - it may be the first step to tyranny. Controlling the channel of information is also part of that. And if it wasn't for Truth Social, Twitter might have banned President Trump from telling the world what happened on Monday. Seems that they want to silence President Trump and cancel his ability to tell the truth. If you look at his track record, he's exposed them - one - spying on his campaign. Two, the corruption of Hunter Biden's influence peddling for millions of dollars. And three, voter fraud - the invention of ballot drop boxes which the Supreme Court just ruled unconstitutional. And now he's exposing the overreach of Monday's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

