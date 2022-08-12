Expand / Collapse search
FBI's lack of transparency on Trump raid 'may be the first step to tyranny': Trump's lawyer

Lindsey Halligan exposes FBI's role in aftermath of Mar-a-Lago raid

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Attorney for former President Donald Trump Lindsey Halligan defends Trump against the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago on ‘Hannity.’

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Lindsey Halligan called the FBI’s lack of transparency about its raid on Trump’s home perhaps "the first step to tyranny" Friday on "Hannity."

HALLIGAN: President Trump, to my understanding, declassified everything. The FBI's withholding of information and lack of transparency is crazy. It's honestly - it may be the first step to tyranny. Controlling the channel of information is also part of that. And if it wasn't for Truth Social, Twitter might have banned President Trump from telling the world what happened on Monday. Seems that they want to silence President Trump and cancel his ability to tell the truth. If you look at his track record, he's exposed them - one - spying on his campaign. Two, the corruption of Hunter Biden's influence peddling for millions of dollars. And three, voter fraud - the invention of ballot drop boxes which the Supreme Court just ruled unconstitutional. And now he's exposing the overreach of Monday's raid on Mar-a-Lago

