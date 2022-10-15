Is FBI giving an 'illusion' that domestic terror spiked since January 6? Whistleblower Steve Friend speaks out

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend shared revelations of the agency's alleged conduct on Saturday's "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" after what he said was his experience.

Friend had been working as a field agent in Florida when he said he noticed "rules were not being followed as they are laid out in our guidance for carrying out investigations" for tracking down January 6 participants.

He said he made a protective disclosure to his supervisor in August 2021 to raise those concerns ahead of arrest-and-search operations on certain subjects.

When asked his thoughts on whether the D.C. central office handing down directives was motivated by politics or some investigative need for this case, Friend said he asked supervisors who said that when they inquired about it, they were told it was to get a "buy-in" from the field.

He said that is not a term he was familiar with.

"I can only speculate about motivations," he said.

Host Dan Bongino noted "Unfiltered" reached out to the FBI with a reply that the agency had no statement on the matter at this time.

Friend said he knew the end result of that is a "flattening of a high number of cases of rioting and potential domestic terrorist investigations from one incident and on January 6, 2021, in one location."

"Those were spread around the country and gave deceptive statistical figures on an appearance that domestic terrorism was, in fact, a widespread national issue as opposed to a one-off incident," he said.

Friend added that a number of retired and current agents have reached out to him over the case.

"I think the oath that we took when we became special agents does have meaning," he said. "I've become fond of saying that the oath doesn't retire, it doesn't get suspended. The FBI's fidelity and bravery, integrity motto has to mean something to the individuals who are working on its day-to-day cases, and I hope that more will come forward and do so correctly in the right way — make their protective disclosures to make sure they're taken care of, but it's time to step up."

"It's time to really be the people that we were called to [be] when we originally applied to become special agents of the FBI."