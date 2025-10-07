Patel dismisses perp walk rumors, says no 'theater' in Comey indictment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Top Department of Justice officials brushed off rumors on Tuesday that James Comey would be arrested and paraded in front of the media, providing their remarks on the former FBI director’s court case one day before his scheduled arraignment.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital in a sit-down interview at the FBI Chicago Field Office that media reports about a possible camera-ready Comey arrest, sometimes known as a perp walk, were mere distractions.

"We conduct arrests, the FBI conducts arrests at every courthouse in this country every single day of the year," Blanche said, calling the rumors about Comey’s circumstances "gossip."

"Mr. Comey has been directed to appear, and I expect that he will. But the noise from MSNBC and from retired agents or unnamed anonymous sources about perp walks is just that," Blanche said. "It's just noise."

Reuters, MSNBC and other outlets reported in recent days that an FBI official was fired for refusing to partake in a showy arrest of Comey and staged walk. Comey has been summoned to appear at a courthouse in Virginia on charges of making a false statement to Congress, but it is unclear if an arrest is also planned.

Patel, meanwhile, spoke as part of a visit to Chicago's field office to show support for FBI personnel who have been partaking in "Operation Midway Blitz," a massive immigration enforcement operation that has been rife with tension among city leaders, federal law enforcement and activists.

He called the media reports about Comey a "detraction" from the FBI's work.

"The mainstream media wants to take the eye off the ball and create theater," Patel said. "We're not about theater. We're about producing our results in court. And that's what you're going to see tomorrow. Start the revelation of details, and it will be forthcoming in the judicial process as everyone in America is entitled to, including Mr. Comey, and we want him to have his day in court, and it starts tomorrow."

Fox News Digital reached out to Comey’s attorney for comment.