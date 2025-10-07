Expand / Collapse search
Patel dismisses perp walk rumors, says no 'theater' in Comey indictment

DAG Todd Blanche said anonymous reports about a showy arrest of James Comey were 'just noise'

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
Patel dismisses perp walk rumors ahead of Comey's court appearance Video

Patel dismisses perp walk rumors ahead of Comey's court appearance

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche brushed off reports that former FBI Director James Comey would be arrested and paraded in front of the media during an exclusive sit-down interview Tuesday with Fox News Digital.

EXCLUSIVE: Top Department of Justice officials brushed off rumors on Tuesday that James Comey would be arrested and paraded in front of the media, providing their remarks on the former FBI director’s court case one day before his scheduled arraignment.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital in a sit-down interview at the FBI Chicago Field Office that media reports about a possible camera-ready Comey arrest, sometimes known as a perp walk, were mere distractions.

"We conduct arrests, the FBI conducts arrests at every courthouse in this country every single day of the year," Blanche said, calling the rumors about Comey’s circumstances "gossip."

COMEY INDICTED FOR ALLEGED FALSE STATEMENT, OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESSIONAL PROCEEDING

Todd Blanche sits down next to FBI Director Kash Patel for an interview.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel spoke to Fox News Digital during their visit to Chicago. (Screenshot/Fox News Digital)

"Mr. Comey has been directed to appear, and I expect that he will. But the noise from MSNBC and from retired agents or unnamed anonymous sources about perp walks is just that," Blanche said. "It's just noise."

Reuters, MSNBC and other outlets reported in recent days that an FBI official was fired for refusing to partake in a showy arrest of Comey and staged walk. Comey has been summoned to appear at a courthouse in Virginia on charges of making a false statement to Congress, but it is unclear if an arrest is also planned.

HOW JAMES COMEY'S INDICTMENT COULD GO SOUTH FOR THE DOJ

James Comey and Kash Patel

Stephen Colbert interviews former FBI Director James Comey during "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on May 20, 2025, in New York City (left). Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel arrives to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Sept. 17, 2025, in Washington (right). (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Patel, meanwhile, spoke as part of a visit to Chicago's field office to show support for FBI personnel who have been partaking in "Operation Midway Blitz," a massive immigration enforcement operation that has been rife with tension among city leaders, federal law enforcement and activists.

He called the media reports about Comey a "detraction" from the FBI's work.

James Comey on ABC

Comey was indicted for charges related to the Trump-Russia probe.  (Ralph Alswang/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"The mainstream media wants to take the eye off the ball and create theater," Patel said. "We're not about theater. We're about producing our results in court. And that's what you're going to see tomorrow. Start the revelation of details, and it will be forthcoming in the judicial process as everyone in America is entitled to, including Mr. Comey, and we want him to have his day in court, and it starts tomorrow."

Fox News Digital reached out to Comey’s attorney for comment.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

