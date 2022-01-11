Fauci's NIH funded cruel research on monkeys that eighth-grader could determine was bogus: PETA VP

The senior vice president at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci's NIH for funding allegedly tens of thousands of dollars into proposed medical research on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday.

"PETA's discovered the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spent more than 200 grand on a proposed experiment that would ‘subject real male rhesus monkeys to feminizing hormone therapy to see whether that makes them more susceptible to HIV to help transgender women,'" host Tucker Carlson said. "It couldn't get uglier."

"Did you make this up?" Carlson asked Kathy Guillermo.

"It sounds like it, doesn't it? I mean, it's an experiment that an eighth-grade science student could figure out is totally meaningless," she said. "But no, unfortunately, we did not."

"They take male monkeys [and] … put them in metal boxes — that's where they're forced to live. They subject them to so-called hormone treatment. And from that, they're supposed to learn something about HIV transmission … This is a study that could be done with human volunteers, and we might actually find something out that would help human beings."

Carlson asked if it was a fair assessment that the NIH is "inflicting massive cruelty on animals who are helpless" and that "they seem driven by research dollars."

"That's just absolutely correct," Kathy Guillermo said. "We wrote to Fauci last month, and we pointed out that HIV experiments on monkeys have killed tens of thousands of monkeys. They've cost us billions of dollars, and we have no vaccine to prevent HIV. Now, you would think that four decades of utter failure would inspire NIH to try something different, but they haven't so far."

"I think it says you're not a very good human being," she said, referring to the nature of research.

Carlson said, "It's so awful that I almost don't want to know more about it, but I appreciate what you've told us tonight."