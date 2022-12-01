Father of slain Idaho student says conflicting police claims leave families with more questions than answers

Steve Goncalves, the father of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, told Fox News that his family is frustrated by the lack of transparency from the police as mixed messages and mounting confusion leave them pleading for answers from the public.

Law enforcement officials investigating the slayings of the four students have been criticized after they appeared to walk back their claim that one or more of the victims were "targeted," saying late Wednesday that they do not know if that is the case – and that the suggestion by Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson was a result of a "miscommunication".

"I don’t like it one bit," Goncalves said in an interview on "The Story" Thursday. "I know these statements take hours and multiple individuals to review. It’s not like this was something said on the side of the street within the first five hours of the case. These guys are professionals. They sat in a room and this is what they came out with? They keep coming out with statements that create more questions than they answer. And then that creates a pressure. "

"That’s why I’m feeling like there’s so many people coming and looking for answers. And I’m one of them," he said.

Goncalves revealed on Wednesday that his daughter died in the same bed as her best friend Maddie Mogen, who has been by her side for the past decade. Mogen and Goncalves, both 21-year-old students, were stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant who entered their house some time between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on n Nov. 13.

Goncalves said that when police showed him pictures of his daughter's room, he immediately noticed that her bed was empty, and was still made. Police had not previously revealed that Mogen and Goncalves were in the same bed when they were attacked. Goncalves said he respects the police investigating the killings and is working with authorities to determine what information he can share with the public about his daughter.

"If you knew the house design you would have seen that there was a picture of Kaylee's bed. And It was made. There was nothing in there. So it was a process of elimination if you had been in the home, if you knew the inside information like I knew that was my daughter’s room," he said. "So to me, it had been out. But I’m sure they’re not happy with me saying that. I didn’t mean to say something that was supposed to be under wraps. I’ve told them, you gotta work with me, tell me what to say and not to say and I'll listen."

Goncalves said he believes the killer is close by and following the national reaction, adding that he and his wife have postponed a funeral out of fear that suspect could show up.

"It’s pretty much a fact. Who does something like this and doesn’t tune in to the media? Who wouldn’t? It’s in his 100% selfish interests," he said. "So yes, he is. We wouldn’t want to do some kind of celebration and exclude anyone. So yeah, he could easily be there. That’s a sick kind of twisted person that would do this kind of crime."

"I want this guy to be scared. I want him to be sick of seeing my face," he added. "And I'm not going anywhere until this guy is off the street."

Turning to the public for help, Goncalves appealed to the campus community to report anything out of the ordinary that could be helpful to move the investigation forward.

"I think people that think that they don’t have information, I know people had been scared to share stuff because of there may be alcohol or drugs or something in the background. I’ve tried to work with them to let everybody know that that is not what they’re working on," he said. "But I’ve definitely heard from people that they’re scared to submit stuff. It could be a party, could be anything around that neighborhood within that time that could help us. I think that community will solve this case just as much as those officers in that room."

The attack also took the lives of 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, who was staying the night at the three-story residence. Two other roommates were not injured in the attack. No suspect has been identified and a murder weapon has not been located.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the quadruple homicide to contact 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or send tips through the digital submission site.