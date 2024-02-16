Fani Willis was 'out-trumping' Trump during 'mind-blowing' testimony, says Turley

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley broke down Fani Willis' testimony Friday on " America Reports ." Turley said he was reminded of former President Trump, who Willis is in the midst of prosecuting, as he watched the Georgia district attorney's combative exchanges with lawyers questioning her on the witness stand.

JONATHAN TURLEY: It was quite striking because when I was watching her testify, the most obvious comparison was Donald Trump, the person she's prosecuting. Trump went on the stand in a couple of proceedings attacked counsel, attacked the motivations of the proceedings, and called people liars. She did exactly that. I mean, she was out-trumping Trump .

The difference, of course, is that he was repeatedly sanctioned. In her case, the judge seemed to sort of throw in the towel. It's not that he's a bad judge. I thought he was doing a good job overall, but towards the end, he seemed to sort of just give up control of those proceedings.

I could not believe how she was able to continue on these tangents, talking about, you know, how you negotiate with taxi drivers and matching food with wine on trips with Wade and how men are in relationships. It was just mind-blowing. I don't know many judges that would have allowed that to go on so long.

Judge Scott McAfee adjourned the hearing Friday after two days of testimony in the allegations that Willis had an "improper" affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

In a surprise move, Willis did not testify for a second day against claims she had an 'improper' affair with Wade, a lawyer she hired to help prosecute Trump and others accused of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

Willis is facing potential disqualification from the Georgia election interference case over allegations that she has a conflict of interest in hiring her lover, Wade, and that the pair benefited financially through compensation Wade received for working the case.