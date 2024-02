Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert took a shot Thursday at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her romantic relationship that threw the Georgia election racketeering case against former President Trump into chaos, asking "how good was the sex" that it was worth risking the country's future.

Colbert covered the explosive testimony by Willis, a Democrat leading the prosecution against Trump and his co-defendants on a variety of charges around efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, in his monologue. Willis has been accused of having an "improper" affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to help prosecute Trump, and sparks flew Thursday as she testified about the allegations and pushed back on charges that she financially benefited from his hiring.

Colbert cheered on Willis' viral testimony that she was not the one "on trial" in the case, but then he got more serious, and a bit crude.

"Here's the thing: Yes, Donald Trump and his associates are on trial in this, one of the most important cases in the history of our republic," he said. "So, and I’ve just got one follow-up question here: Given that if you're removed from the prosecution, it could delay this trial until after the election, how good was the sex? Good enough to risk democracy over? Because I’ve never had sex that good. You know what really feels good? Donald Trump going to prison."

"That, my friends, is what they call the real happy ending," Colbert said as the "Late Show" crowd roared. Even progressives have gnashed their teeth over the Willis-Wade saga, given it's put the Georgia Trump case in possible jeopardy as the 2024 election begins to take shape.

Willis and Wade have said their relationship began after he was hired for the election case, but a colleague testified they were already involved years before that. In one heated moment, Willis was asked by a Trump lawyer, Ashley Merchant, if she had any "proof" that she reimbursed Wade for vacations they went on because the payments were in cash.

Robin Yeartie, a former Fulton County DA employee and self-described "good friend" of Willis, said Thursday she has "no doubt" Willis and Wade were in a romantic relationship starting in 2019 to when she and Willis last spoke in 2022.

This contradicts Willis’ claims in court that she and Wade "have been professional associates and friends since 2019," and "there was no personal relationship" between her and Wade in November 2021 at the time of Wade’s appointment.

"You have no doubt that their romantic relationship was in effect from 2019 until the last time you spoke with her?" Merchant questioned.

"No doubt," Yeartie said.

Colbert ribbed Trump, too, saying it had to be unusual for him to be involved in a court proceeding about a consensual relationship.

"What do you mean, you were both into it? How does that work? Who pays who, that's what I want to know?" Colbert asked, imitating Trump's voice.

