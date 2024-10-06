Exiled crown prince says US, allies would benefit from Iranian regime change: 'End to all these problems'

An Iranian regime change would mean an end to many global problems, exiled Crown Prince HRH Reza Pahlavi told Maria Bartiromo as he doubled down on his criticism on Sunday.

"[I care about] the welfare of my compatriots. I don't want to see them yet again suffer from the consequences of this conflict," he said, drawing a distinction between the regime and the Iranian people.

"The ultimate solution is for this regime to no longer be there, and the best opportunity exists right now, not only for our friends in the region, but for the whole world to understand that a change of regime in Iran would put an end to all of these problems, so we don't have to worry about maritime traffic and the oil prices going up because there is going to be some Houthis striking commercial ships or everything else that you have there. The nuclear threat, the proliferation of this ideology, period, the end of this regime would mean an end to all these problems."

EXILED CROWN PRINCE OF IRAN DEMANDS REGIME CHANGE AFTER ISRAEL ATTACK: THIS ISN'T OUR WAR, ‘IT’S KHAMENEI'S'

Pahlavi has been a prominent critic of the Iranian Islamist regime and its "warmongering," which he insists will eventually contribute to the nation's unsustainable financial expenditure, leading to what he described as "economic shock."

He has also been outspokenly critical of the Biden administration for allegedly appeasing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel last October, particularly through avenues such as the return to the Iran nuclear deal and readiness to pump billions of dollars into Iran's cash-starved economy.

On a similar note, Bartiromo implied the upcoming election may have a significant foreign policy implication in the region.

IRAN'S EXILED CROWN PRINCE CALLS OUT BIDEN'S WEAK POLICIES, SAYS ISLAMIC REGIME ‘EMBOLDENED’

To that end, Pahlavi replied, "I'm not isolating Washington only, I'm talking about Europe as well. If you are focused yet again on whether or not we can appease this regime and cut a deal with them and negotiate with them and, in a way, expect a behavior change from this regime, that simply means that we have yet to understand the DNA and nature of the system, as opposed to, saying our best allies are the people of Iran."

"Why don't we help them for a change and let them have a chance?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.