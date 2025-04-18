Ex-VP Harris returns to politics to headline DNC fundraiser with tickets starting at $25,000

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to mark her return to politics by co-hosting a Democratic Party fundraiser alongside DNC chair Ken Martin next month.

The New York Times reported on an invitation for the May 6 event in New York, noting it would be centered on a discussion between the former Democratic Party presidential candidate and Martin, who was elected to his position earlier this year.

The lowest priced tickets for the event – designated as the "building the opposition" tier – reportedly start at $25,000. The higher tier, dubbed "fighting for the future," cost $44,300.

The event will be another rare public appearance for Harris since she lost the 2024 presidential election to President Donald Trump in November.

The former candidate has stayed out of the limelight following the defeat, except for a few outings, like her attendance at the NAACP Image Awards in February. During that event, she made a speech decrying the Trump administration after accepting the event’s "Chairman’s Award."

"Some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history," she said. "Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, ‘What do we do now?’ But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before, and we will do it again."

Harris’ speech at a gathering of Black female business leaders, politicians and other figures in California in early April also made headlines.

During her remarks, Harris took a dig at the Trump administration. "I’m not here to say I told you so," she said, prompting her and the crowd to crack up.

A source close to her told Fox News Digital last week that she was contemplating launching a gubernatorial campaign in the state of California. The source said Harris would decide whether to take that path by the end of the summer.

There has also been speculation that Harris might mount another presidential run in 2028. Early Democratic presidential polls indicate that the former vice president holds a significant lead over other potential White House contenders.

A Fox News poll from late December named Harris as an early frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic primary along with other recognizable party figures, like Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.

However, prominent pollsters like FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver predict that progressive icon Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will be the figure to beat in the next Democratic presidential primary.