Ex-prosecutor, corrections officer and lover speak out against killer mom up for parole: 'Master manipulator'

Thirty years after drowning her two young sons in a lake, a killer mom is preparing for a second chance at freedom with her upcoming parole hearing. Those closest to her case and aware of her record in prison, however, argue the South Carolina woman does not deserve to walk free.

"I don’t trust her," former prison guard Alfred Rowe said on Fox Nation's "Susan Smith, The Killer Mom: 30 Years Later," saying Smith should not be released.

Fox Nation's new show provides firsthand accounts of the real killer mom ahead of her parole opportunity and poses the question, "Does killer mom Susan Smith deserve to walk free?"

Hosted by Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro, the show includes testimony from the former prosector on her case, a former South Carolina corrections officer and one of Smith's former lovers.

"This woman is an operator," Pirro said on "America Reports" Thursday. "Although it's been 30 years, she doesn't seem to be that remorseful about her kids. But the father of the children is very upset about the fact that she may make parole."

In October 1994, Susan Smith strapped her sons, 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander Smith, into the back seat of her car and let it roll down a ramp into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina.

Smith, 22 at the time, watched as it took six minutes for water to fill the car, drown her boys and sink the car to the bottom of the lake.

The Smiths pleaded on national television for the return of their children after Susan claimed that a Black man had carjacked her and kidnapped the boys.

Nine days later, she confessed that she had drowned her sons herself. Smith, now 53, was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the murders.



The Fox Nation special traces her time in prison and explores her checkered record complete with illegal drug use, self-mutilation and several disciplinary sanctions. She is also reported to have had more than one affair with prison guards.

"I never thought that the mind games would ever work on me within the institution," Rowe said, adding the affair has "haunted" him.

Despite her lengthy rap sheet, Smith is working to garner support for her freedom.

"Susan’s number one priority is Susan Smith," the former prosecutor of Smith's case, Tommy Pope, said on the Fox Nation show.

"I think Susan is seeking opportunity, and that’s what Susan’s always sought…I think Susan is remorseful that this occurred to her. I think she’s remorseful for how it affected Susan."

As the parole board prepares to evaluate Smith's case, former S.C. Department of Corrections Officer Jon Ozmint said he's not worried about Smith getting parole.

"She’s not going to make it," Ozmint maintains.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services set Smith's parole hearing for Nov. 20.

