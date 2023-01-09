Ex-Bills player describes team's emotional win: 'Different type of moment than I've ever felt in a stadium'

After Damar Hamlin's collapse, a former Buffalo Bills player said the past week has demonstrated "the power of prayer" as the entire nation was prayed for Hamlin's recovery.

Former Bills center Eric Wood, now a radio color commentator on the team's games, joined "Fox & Friends" to react to the first game after Hamlin's collapse on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

"It was unbelievable. The pre-game ceremony, all the emotion in the stadium which turned into a celebration, it looked all week like it could be a tragedy, but it turned into a celebration, celebrating the trainers, celebrating Damar's health at the moment," Wood told Brian Kilmeade on Monday.

He described Bills player Nyheim Hines scoring a touchdown on the opening kickoff saying, "Josh Allen described it perfectly. It was spiritual. It was a different type of moment than I've ever felt in a stadium."

"I've never seen or experienced anything like the week before in Cincinnati when Damar was down on the field in the manner that he was. And so it was an incredible celebration moment of just a week of it, seemingly this country coming together."

Wood said that as a man of faith, he was hoping there would be something good that came out of this.

"I knew that there would be some good that comes out of this and in faith and praying and all of that being implemented back into the game," said Wood.

"So many media members across the country speaking openly about their faith and so many professional athletes. It was a special week."

The New England Patriots weren’t on the minds of the Buffalo Bills to start Week 18 in the NFL. Damar Hamlin’s condition following his tragic incident this past Monday in Cincinnati, where he suffered cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat restored on the field, was the most pressing concern for the entire league.

When it came time for kickoff, the stadium was roaring and Bills running back Nyheim Hines stood back awaiting the return.

Hines took the kickoff 96 yards to the house, bouncing off a couple tackles and using his blazing speed to put the Bills up early.

But Hines wasn’t done. He took back another kickoff for a touchdown, this time coming with 6:53 left in the third quarter and going 101 yards to give Buffalo the lead again, 21-17, as the Bills went on to a 35-23 win.

Hamlin tweeted for the first time since the incident over the weekend.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" he wrote.

The Bills posted an update on Hamlin’s condition Saturday afternoon, saying that Hamlin remains in critical condition while continuing to breathe on his own.

Later on "America's Newsroom," former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly said the community of Buffalo always comes together in difficult circumstances.

"When a gentleman is trying to raise $2,500 for hila charity for kids and all of a sudden it goes over $8 million, you know these fans are for real," said the Hall of Famer and Buffalo area resident.

