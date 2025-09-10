Even some of 'The View' hosts couldn't believe Cracker Barrel tried to overhaul brand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On "The View" Wednesday, most of the co-hosts criticized Cracker Barrel's abandoned rebrand — except for Whoopi Goldberg, who felt that the restaurant was due for a facelift.

Goldberg said many people "lost their minds" following the iconic restaurant's rebrand announcement and argued that it needed "a little dusting off."

The other co-hosts disagreed, arguing the rebrand was a mistake that stripped away the nostalgia customers expect when visiting.

"You're going into a little country store, you might as well be on ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ There was a barrel and games and I needed it to stay that way," co-host Sara Haines said.

Haines’ fellow co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, noting the restaurant’s unique "Old Country Store" flair signals she’s "about to get some good cheese grits" and biscuits when she visits.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin added that she enjoyed Cracker Barrel’s tightly packed seating arrangement and called the proposed new logo "boring."

Speculating on the restaurant's decision to overhaul its classic aesthetic, co-host Joy Behar questioned why some labeled the rebrand as "woke."

"I know. I actually know," Goldberg replied, standing up and pointing at the two Cracker Barrel logos behind them. She jokingly suggested that supporters of President Donald Trump were upset because they removed the "orange" man from the logo, taking a swipe at the president.

"So, I understand — they don’t want to lose that orange man anywhere they can get him," she ribbed.

Goldberg then returned to her case for why Cracker Barrel remodeled in the first place, insisting "woke" had nothing to do with the decision.

"I mean, you know, guys, they just — they wanted to make it a little nicer inside. It’s not woke or unwoke. It has nothing to do with that," she asserted. "They wanted to upgrade it, and it became about something else. And so now all the things that folks kvetched about, you know, ‘Why don’t they do something about these seats, or, ’Why don’t they…' — you've hurt their feelings so much they've gone back, and now they’ve left it."

The other co-hosts clearly didn't share Goldberg's view. Haines applauded when Cracker Barrel’s decision to scrap its plans was mentioned, while Griffin added, "As they should — the way God intended!"