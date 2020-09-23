MSNBC's Joy Reid says Breonna Taylor case was a 'Black Lives Don't Matter ruling'

MSNBC host Joy Reid blasted the lack of criminal charges against the Louisville police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

One of the three police officers involved in the Kentucky drug operation that led to Taylor's death in March 2020 was indicted Wednesday on criminal charges.

Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing into a neighboring apartment, a Jefferson County grand jury decided Wednesday. Those charges are not related to Taylor's death.

Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges.

During MSNBC's coverage of the high-profile case, Reid began by saying the charges brought against the officers "entirely delete the murder" and "ignore the killing" of Breonna Taylor.

BREONNA TAYLOR SHOOTING: FIRED LOUISVILLE OFFICER INCITED ON CRIMINAL CHARGES BUT NOT HER DEATH

"What this indictment says of just this one officer, leaving the other two officers completely innocent apparently," Reid said. "It means that if you live in the state of Kentucky, if you are ever associated in any way with somebody who was caught in the criminal justice system, even if they are no longer associated with you and no longer live in your home, police have the full right and are fully within the law to bust into your apartment while you're asleep after midnight and start shooting and can kill you as long as they aim."

"As long as they aim their weapon at you or at anyone in the apartment, they are within the law, according to this indictment, according to AG Daniel Cameron, police then have the full right to kill you because they're investigation an association that has nothing to do with you committing a crime... they're just saying that apartment is associated with someone who was associated with you, so sorry! If they bust in and they start licking off shots and you get killed, your death is irrelevant to the law in the state of Kentucky. Your death doesn't matter. Your life doesn't matter. This was a Black Lives Don't Matter ruling because they said that her life was irrelevant, that the life of her boyfriend who was in the apartment with her didn't matter, that he attempting to defend her was the crime, the potential crime was him trying to defend his castle. So the castle doctrine is wiped away when police bust into your home."

Reid ultimately concluded, "You don't have the right to defend yourself, you don't have the right to survive, you don't have the right to medical attention applied to you. These officers don't even have to try to save you, they can just shoot you. That is what I heard."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.