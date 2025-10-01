Erika Kirk, other conservatives listed on Time's 100 most influential 'Rising Stars'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Time magazine's list of "The World's Most Influential Rising Stars" featured several prominent conservative leaders, such as Turning Point USA's new CEO Erika Kirk and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, among its 100 honorees.

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was praised by the magazine on Tuesday for her message of forgiveness and love following the assassination of her husband.

"Few would have faulted Erika Kirk if she had stood before tens of thousands at her husband’s memorial and demanded retribution. Instead, 11 days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at a university, his 36-year-old widow offered something rare in today’s politics: forgiveness," Time wrote.

"Her words may frame the future of the organization her husband launched as a teen and built into a political powerhouse mobilizing young conservatives across the country. Along the way, Erika Kirk emerged as an influential voice for that same audience," the magazine added.

ERIKA KIRK TELLS HUSBAND'S AUDIENCE TO 'BUCKLE UP' AS SHE PROMISES COUNTLESS HOURS OF UNSEEN CONTENT

Time asserted that Erika Kirk, who is now raising two children alone, models the "strength of resilience and grace" to America's political leadership.

Another rising star included in the magazine's list was one of Charlie Kirk's close friends, Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz.

Bruesewitz was lauded as an "unlikely architect of Donald Trump’s political revival," crediting the 28-year-old with engineering President Donald Trump's podcast strategy "to capture the attention of disaffected young men who would be central to Trump’s 2024 victory."

"Inside the President’s orbit, Bruesewitz represents something potent: a next-­generation influencer expanding MAGA’s reach," Time hailed.

TPUSA INSIDER: ERIKA KIRK IS 'ABSOLUTE FORCE' READY TO GROW GROUP '10X' AFTER TRAGEDY

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was another Trump insider included in the list, recognized for her willingness to not only field tough questions from the press — but also fire back with ones of her own.

"Now, with Trump restored to power, Leavitt commands the most visible communications perch in government. She is one of the Administration’s most prominent voices, charged with defending the Trump agenda to the world," Time wrote. "In Leavitt, MAGA conservatives see a standard bearer for the movement’s future."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., an outspoken Trump ally, was also honored as one of the magazine's most influential rising stars.

Time noted that Donalds "made his mark in a hurry" after being elected to Congress in 2020 and quickly became one of Trump's "favorite members of Congress."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Already a close ally, having spoken at rallies throughout the 2024 election cycle, Donalds would be a reliable partner for the Trump White House if elected governor — and may step up to become a steward of its legacy," the magazine reported.