Eric Trump: They don't want Trump to win again in 2024

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Eric Trump: All they want to do is 'get Donald Trump' Video

Eric Trump: All they want to do is 'get Donald Trump'

Eric Trump on why he believes the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid was meant to sway his father away from running again in 2024 on 'Hannity.'

Eric Trump ripped the Department of Justice for ordering a raid of his father's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday morning on "Hannity."

ERIC TRUMP: And you know what? It's gone on past politics. You look at the attorney generals, you look at district attorneys all over the country. All they want to do is they want to get Donald Trump. 

WHAT IS MAR-A-LAGO? A LOOK INSIDE TRUMP'S FLORIDA ESTATE

They raise money on it. They send fundraising emails about it. They brag on camera about it. They go after him, they subpoena him. I'm probably the most subpoenaed person in the history of the United States. 

Every single day we get another subpoena and they do it for one reason because they don't want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024. And Sean, that's what this is about today.

