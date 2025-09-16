Eric Trump says 'bullets are only flying one way' in America after Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Trump warned that "the bullets are only flying one way" in America, linking the assassination of Charlie Kirk to what he called a years-long campaign of political violence against conservatives, including his own family.

"Listen, there's fringe on both sides, 100%, but like, I don't know," Trump said Tuesday on the "Will Cain Country" podcast, describing the two attempted assassinations of his father, President Donald Trump, the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and the death of political activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot and killed last Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. As founder of Turning Point USA, he was a longtime friend and ally of the Trump family. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Eric Trump called Kirk’s death part of a larger effort to silence conservative voices.

"These people have tried to do everything they could to take us out of the game," he said. Trump pointed to impeachment proceedings, trials and multiple assassination attempts on his father.

Trump described what he sees as a "siege" and directly compared Kirk’s assassination to the 2024 shooting of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Our dear friend Charlie's life was expunged when somebody shoots him in the neck with a high-caliber rifle while calling him a fascist," Trump said.

"Yet Charlie’s somehow the fascist, you know, coming from a guy on a roof dressed in black with a, with a rifle."

While several of the recent attacks have targeted Republicans, former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, was also killed earlier this year in what Gov. Tim Walz described as a "politically motivated assassination." In that same attack, a Democratic state senator and his wife were shot but survived.

Trump said preventing future tragedies may require cultural change.

"The party that preaches tolerance in this nation is actually the least tolerant people that you've ever met in your entire life," he argued.

Despite the grief over Kirk’s death, Eric Trump said he believes it has served as a rare moment of unity as the nation condemns the actions of the gunman.

"Honestly, this country is in harmony," Eric Trump said.

"I can't tell you how many people this has pushed to the right, to God, to country, to the Constitution, to the American flag, to everything that we love as Americans."