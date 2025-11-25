Eric Swalwell boasts 'Avengers' roster of Democratic leaders, forgets Gavin Newsom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., praised what he called the "Avengers" roster of Democratic leaders but left out his own state's governor, Gavin Newsom.

CNN host Kasie Hunt asked the California gubernatorial candidate on Tuesday who he believed the leader of the party was after Democratic strategist James Carville claimed there wouldn't be one until the presidential election.

Swalwell was more optimistic, comparing current Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., to the Marvel superhero team.

"It‘s the Avengers right now, right?" Swalwell said. "You‘ve got Jasmine Crockett coming to California, helping us elevate the vote to pass Prop 50. Ruben Gallego is going to Iowa and New Hampshire as a Marine, Latino, first in his family to go to college. There‘s a bunch of us who are stepping up, but we all understand, you know, the assignment, and that is to bring down prices, period."

Hunt pointed out that Swalwell did not mention Gov. Gavin Newsom as a potential leader, despite Newsom being considered a possible 2028 presidential candidate.

"Well, he is a show, don‘t tell leader," Swalwell said. "And that‘s why, you know, you‘re seeing also his leadership style being mimicked by others in a good way because some Democratic leaders send eight-page, strongly-worded letters to the president when they don‘t like something. Gavin Newsom goes to the courts and wins to get the troops out of our streets. And he went to the voters and has won to match what Texas did with their redistricting process. That show, not tell style is what people expect right now."

Swalwell also confirmed to Hunt that his comments were a direct reference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The Democratic Party has been searching for new leadership since the 2024 presidential election. Progressive Democrats have increasingly begun turning against current party leaders like Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., over their handling of the government shutdown and the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly labeled Crockett as the future of the Democratic Party, while other Republicans have more broadly suggested progressives like New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

"He is clearly the leader of the Democratic Party now. And I think it speaks to how open-minded the president is, that he invited him into the Oval," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Tuesday.