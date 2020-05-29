Attorney Eric Guster: George Floyd death shows power of 'tapes, sound, and audio' to showcase police actions

Civil and criminal defense attorney Eric Guster told "The Daily Briefing" Friday that incidents like the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police are coming to national attention in part because they are easily filmed and disseminated.

"This is one incident that is on tape," Guster told host Dana Perino. "The minority communities and poor people have been victimized by police brutality for centuries. And part of what we are seeing now, we have people who have iPhones now ... wherein recording things are much easier than even ten years ago or earlier."

"So now, these things are being brought to the forefront because you have video evidence from what is occurring," he added. "You have tapes, sound, and audio to show what police officers are saying and doing to these people in this community."

Guster told Perino that many of those protesting Floyd's death this week have tried to sound the alarm about police misconduct for years, but have been ignored.

"Often times, people take the outrage and then they go and try to make their voices be heard," he continued. "That is why so many people have pent up frustration because when you are black in America, you are afraid sometimes to walk down your own street because you may be accused of a crime."

Guster cited the recent case of a white woman who called police and claimed she was being threatened by an African-American man who confronted her about letting her dog off the leash in "The Ramble" section of New York's Central Park.

"She made it seem like she was being victimized," Guster said. "If he did not have his camera at that point on his phone, he could have easily been arrested and charged with attacking the lady."

"And that is a reality of what so many African-Americans go through, Dana, this [George Floyd's death] is the one thing that was on video."