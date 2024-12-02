Elton John has ‘lost my eyesight’ following severe infection

Elton John has lost sight in one of his eyes following a severe infection.

At the opening night of his musical adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada" in London on Sunday, John told the audience, "I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight."

"So it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight," he said.

ELTON JOHN UNSURE IF HE CAN RETURN TO WORK AFTER ‘SEVERE’ INFECTION CAUSED LOSS OF VISION IN RIGHT EYE

Representatives for John did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Last week, the 77-year-old told "Good Morning America" he had lost vision in his right eye due to an infection.

"I have lost my eyesight." — Elton John

"It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest," John said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There’s hope and encouragement that it’ll be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know," John explained, revealing he can't read lyrics.

"It kind of floored me," he later added. "I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything."

In September, the "Tiny Dancer" singer shared on social media he had contracted an eye infection that was impacting his vision.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he wrote. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

The singer added: "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John wrote the score for "The Devil Wears Prada" and has been promoting his documentary, "Elton John: Never Too Late," premiering on Disney+ on Dec. 13.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.