Douglas Murray: Elon Musk takeover would expose Twitter's 'dark arts'

Author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray weighed in Wednesday after reports that Elon Musk will submit a second bid to purchase Twitter, arguing all of the social media platform's "dark arts" and dishonest practices would be revealed to the public if Musk takes over. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, the "War on the West" author explained Musk's offer was good for shareholders, but the board of directors is pushing back against the billionaire to maintain their positions.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: It seems to me that Elon Musk is hungry. And that's a very good thing. And that the board of Twitter are being exposed. Again, it was a very good offer he's already put on the table for shareholders. But the board want to retain their position. Here's the other thing: if Elon Musk were to take control of Twitter, we would all be able to find out exactly what it is that Twitter's been up to in recent years.

All the things they say they don't do, but actually do. The shadow-banning and much more, the silencing of conservative voices, pretending it's not a speech issue – all of that would come out. And nobody is worse about that than Twitter, and all of Twitter's dark arts would become clear. And I think that's what the board are protecting. There is no other reason other than their personal status why they would be fighting so hard to stop Elon Musk taking over the company.

