Twitter's board is not interested in Elon Musk's $43B offer, so what are they hiding?: Douglas Murray

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray joined Lawrence Jones on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Friday to weigh in on Twitter's board of directors adopting a limited duration shareholder rights plan following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $54.20 per share offer.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: What Elon Musk has offered is a very good deal for the shareholders — a sensible shareholder should decide, "Sure, we'll sell to Elon Musk for this very good offer." But then there's the board, there's Twitter itself, and that doesn't seem to be interested in the good offer. And then the question becomes, "OK, so what is it they're trying to protect? What is it they're trying to hide?" I think there's a lot going on behind this.

It's that if Elon Musk acquired the company, we might actually find out what it is that Twitter's been doing in recent years, the shadow-banning, all of the other stuff they've been doing, which they lied about. You might find that out.

