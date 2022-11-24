Elon Musk swipes another news outlet for 'misinformation,' after striking down 'flat wrong' reports yesterday

Elon Musk seemed to take a swipe at the Associated Press on Thursday, the latest pushback on news outlets that Musk claims are pushing misinformation.

In a pair of tweets, Musk called the news outlet an "expert in misinformation" after it published a report about a poll he conducted earlier in the day.

"Twitter couldn’t hope to compete!" he added in the tweet.

The comments came after Musk conducted a poll of his 118.8 million followers, asking them if Twitter should offer "a general amnesty to suspended accounts" that did not break the law or attribute to spam posts on the platform.

ELON MUSK TROLLS CRITICS WITH NEW 'STAY AT WORK' MERCHANDISE, FOLLOWING 'WOKE' DISCOVERY

After more than 3.1 million people responded to the poll — and a whopping 72.4% said "yes" Twitter should reinstate these accounts — Musk tweeted: "The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week."

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," the Twitter CEO added, a Latin phrase that means "the voice of the people, the voice of God."

AP then published a report acknowledging Musk’s decision, which Musk then seemed to dispute.

"New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting ‘amnesty’ for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation," read the AP report published on Nov. 24.

After Musk’s initial tweet, he said AP "piqued" his "curiosity" about the "online experts" the news outlet had spoken to and then cited in their report.

The swipe is the latest in Musk’s recent pushback on news outlets that have allegedly misreported details concerning him and Twitter.

In a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon, Musk called out different news reports that alleged FTX’s disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried rolled his $100 million holdings of Twitter, when it was public, into private shares.

ELON MUSK SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON FTX'S SAM BANKMAN-FRIED AND TWITTER SHARES: 'HE OWNS ZERO PERCENT'

First, Musk discredited a similar claim published by Business Insider that specifically said: "Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly owns a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter."

To which Musk replied: "[Business Insider] is not a real publication."

Later, Musk discredited a Semafor report alleging Bankman-Fried "owns a sizable chunk of a now privately held and debt-laden Twitter." The report cited an "FTX balance sheet prepared after the takeover closed on Oct. 28 and circulated to investors earlier this month."

"SBF/FTX do not own shares in Twitter," Musk said in response.

ELON MUSK EXPOSES 'SECRET CLOSET' FULL OF 'STAY WOKE' T-SHIRTS AT TWITTER HQ

He added: "There was a time when you cared about the truth. That is long gone."

In another tweet, Musk called the claim "flat wrong" and said there was "no grey area" in whether FTX or Bankman-Fried owned any shares in his company.

Musk responded once more, denying Bankman-Fried owned any Twitter shares.

"All public holders of Twitter were allowed to roll their stock into Twitter as a private company, but he did not do so," he wrote. "Your reporting made it falsely sound like he did, when in fact he owns 0%"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk has owned Twitter for several weeks and has actively polled his followers on policy decisions the company should implement. One such decision included reinstating the Twitter account of former President Donald J. Trump and Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene.