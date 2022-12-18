Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk asks 'should I step down as head of Twitter?' in poll, promises to 'abide by the results'

Musk warned, 'Be careful what you wish.'

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Elon Musk shocked Twitter users Sunday when he posted a poll asking whether he should resign as Twitter's CEO. 

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk tweeted.

As of Sunday night, the poll had over 4 million votes with 57.9 percent of respondents saying Musk should step down and 42.1 percent saying he should not step down. 

In a subsequent tweet, Musk wrote "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it".

WAPO'S TAYLOR LORENZ TURNS TO TIKTOK, SUBSTACK, AMID TWITTER SUSPENSION: ‘BANNED TWITTERLAND’

The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN are speaking out after Twitter owner Elon Musk suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists.

The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN are speaking out after Twitter owner Elon Musk suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists. (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency)

Musk's latest move appears to be prompted by backlash Twitter received over the weekend for announcing a policy that would ban the promotion of content from other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post from the platform. 

The announcement drew criticism, including from former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey, who tweeted "Why?".

Hours later, Musk seemed to apologize for the policy. 

"Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again," he tweeted.

HOW A FLORIDA COLLEGE STUDENT TRACKED ELON MUSK'S JET

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Twitter users responded to the poll in support and opposition to Elon. 

MSNBC analyst Tim O'Brien said users who vote yes will have their accounts suspended. 

"No. You’re doing a good job. It’s a swamp in there & the cleanup process is messy. You’re serving a vital need in our country to expose the left’s Marxist apparatus to control minds, behavior, speech, and ideology. Few others - including politicians - are fighting this. Keep on," tweeted Liz Wheeler, a conservative podcast host. 

Scott Presler, a conservative activist, responded with a definitive one-word answer: "No."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA  - OCTOBER 27: Twitter headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on October 27, 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA  - OCTOBER 27: Twitter headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on October 27, 2021. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee, tweeted "Public mistakes > private malice. Twitter has never been more fun or fair than it is now."

Former staffer to President Obama Jon Favreau joked that the New York Times should implement their infamous election needle as people vote in Musk's poll. 

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October with the promise of restoring free speech on the platform.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 