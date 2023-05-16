Elon Musk says George Soros ‘hates humanity,’ reminds him of ‘Magneto’ in viral Twitter skirmish

Twitter owner Elon Musk called out fellow billionaire George Soros on Monday, igniting a firestorm online over the controversial liberal financier's role in American politics.

Soros has come under renewed criticism from Republicans after it was revealed that he has funded a number of left-wing district attorneys across the U.S. More recently, Soros has been criticized for an over $1 million contribution he made to a group closely tied to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor who led the indictment against former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Musk spoke out publicly against Soros, comparing him to "Magneto," a villain character from the X-Men comic book franchise. Magneto is a superhuman who has the power to create and control magnetic fields.

"Soros reminds me of Magneto," Musk wrote Monday in a tweet that quickly went viral online and has racked up over 26.8 million views on Twitter.

Independent journalist Brian Krassnestein defended Soros, telling Musk that the Hungarian-American billionaire, like Magneto, survived the Holocaust.

"Fun fact: Magneto's experiences during the Holocaust as a survivor shaped his perspective as well as his depth and empathy. Soro, also a Holocaust survivor, get's attacked nonstop for his good intentions which some Americans think are bad merely because they disagree with this political affiliations."

Musk responded that Krassenstein was wrong to believe that Soros wants good for humanity.

"You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity."

Soros has donated millions through his organization, Open Society Foundations, to push American politicians on issues like crime, illegal immigration and climate change to the left.

Soros' son, Alex, has worked to continue his father's support for the Democratic Party. Alex traveled to the White House at least 14 times since October 2021 and had meetings with multiple officials including staffers to then-Chief of Staff Ron Klain and national security officials, according to White House visitor logs reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Soros declared in a Wall Street Journal op-ed from July 2022 that he has "no intention of stopping" his support for radical prosecutors like Kimberly Gardner in St. Louis, Larry Krasner in Philadelphia and Kim Foxx in Chicago, all of whom have been accused of allowing crime to flourish in their respective cities.

Foxx notably dropped charges against Jussie Smollett, a Black and gay actor who had concocted an elaborate "hate crime" hoax in which he claimed two white individuals attacked him in the streets of Chicago while yelling, "This is MAGA country!"

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall and Taylor Penley contributed to this report.