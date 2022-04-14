Florida watch company challenges woke 'ideological war' being pushed by Big Tech, Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ilan Srulovicz is using his Florida jewelry company’s platform to address "woke" views on women. He warned that "new normals" are being set by corporations, and they’re targeting children.

Egard Watches released a new ad posing the question "What is a woman?" – the same question newly named Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was unable to answer.

"I feel like there’s an ideological war happening," Srulovicz said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "It’s coming from Big Tech, it’s coming from Hollywood, it’s coming from corporations."

"And they’re not actually trying to target you or I, they’re trying to convince our kids."

He told co-host Pete Hegseth that it’s necessary for companies to speak up because the ability to discuss diverse viewpoints seems to be lost.

Srulovicz said he’s looking to have a positive impact on conversations that the "woke" left is pushing, and he’s using the biggest platform he has.

"I feel like there’s a silent majority nowadays who just feels like they can’t have any representation of what they believe out there," he said.

"So anytime we put out an ad, I feel like it does open the door a bit for them to be able to say, ‘Hey, OK, it is alright for me to believe these things."

He explained that people who hold viewpoints different from the left often feel isolated, and he wants to show that there is more than one way to view controversial issues.

Srulovicz said the inability of a Supreme Court justice to define "woman" or placing biological men in prisons with women are "new normals" that no one could have predicted a decade ago.

He called for an end to self-censoring and for people to challenge the "woke" ideology that is impacting American culture.

"It’s kind of a culture war," he said.