Ed Henry presses Michigan Democrat: Are lockdowns going too far?

Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Tuesday defended Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus quarantine measures, which have drawn harsh backlash from residents in the Great Lake State.

“I think that there will be people who are alive in a few months because of the aggressive action that the governor took,” the freshman Democratic lawmaker told “America’s Newsroom," responding to anchor Ed Henry, who asked whether the stay-at-home orders have gone too far.

Traveling to another home within Michigan, even to visit friends or relatives, or to go to a vacation home, is now banned under Whitmer’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 1.

“Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing," Whitmer said in a statement." We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families."

Slotkin said that there will always be criticism of a leader during a crisis.

“There’s always going to be Monday morning quarterbacking whenever you’re in a crisis and there is a leader making decisions, you’re going to draw criticism,” Slotkin said.

According to Whitmer's order, large stores must now close areas dedicated to furniture, carpeting, plant nurseries, paint, and garden centers. Slotkin said such orders are meant to prevent people from congregating while making the purchases.

“We all want to get back to work. That is everything we’re talking about right now, but we have to let the medical piece guide us," she said, adding that the governor must avoid reopening too quickly and allowing a second wave of coronavirus cases to break out.

Henry said that some angered residents are claiming the governor is violating the Constitution and basic freedoms.

Slotkin responded that the measures do not violate constitutional rights and state leaders are trying to be "forward-thinking about public health." She said the measures are meant to protect the medical professionals who are on the front lines of the country's latest "war."

On Friday, Michigan saw its highest jump to date in the number of COVID-19 deaths, with more than 200 people who died in a single day.

As of Saturday, there are 22,434 of COVID-19 in Michigan, with at least 1,276 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.